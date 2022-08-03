BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last Thursday, July 28th, local Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants participated in the annual ‘Go for the Gold’ Special Olympics New York fundraiser.

During the event, Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches were joined by local law enforcement partners to collect donations at participating Dunkin’ restaurants across the Southern Tier. The donations will help support the cost of athletic training and future competitions.

“Dunkin’ is very grateful for the generosity our guests have shown this year for Special Olympics New York,” said Dunkin’ Franchisee Mayur Kaneria. “We have raised a record-breaking $51,832 for a program that touches the lives of so many in our local communities. We’re incredibly proud of our Southern Tier athletes and we thank our generous Dunkin’ guests for helping us keep them running.”

All contributions generated from the campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for Southern Tier families.