BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Next week, participating Dunkin’ locations throughout the Southern Tier are saying “thank you” to local educators.

In celebration of the beginning of the ’22-’23 school year, local Dunkin’ restaurants are treating teachers to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, September 1st.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Mayur Kaneria, local Southern Tier Dunkin’ franchisee. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

Contact your local Dunkin’ restaurant to see if it is participating.