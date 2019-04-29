BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Dunkin Donuts is partnering with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to help fulfill the dreams of sick kids.

Since 2013, the two have joined forces on the Make-a-Wish Star Donut Program.

Now through May 7th, customers that donate one dollar to Make-a-Wish will receive a special star donut.

14-year-old Maddie Shaw of Binghamton has battled cancer for years.

Thanks to Make-a-Wish, Maddie and her family went to Nickelodeon resort in Punta Cana last summer.

She says without organization, the amazing experience would never have been possible.

"It's like a really great opportunity for kids to either go somewhere or meet someone they've always wanted to meet. They might not have had that opportunity if Make-a-Wish wasn't doing it for them," Maddie says.

Since the launch of the Star Donut program, Dunkin has raised $362,000 for Make-a-Wish.

Right now, Make-a-Wish of Central New York has 150 active wish projects with 25 of them being in the Southern Tier.

Chapter President Diane Kupperman says the average cost of granting a wish is $12,000.