VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dunkin Donuts and Make-a-Wish Central New York are providing a tasty incentive for an important cause.

From September 2nd through the 12th, Dunkin customers who contribute one dollar to make a wish at participating locations in the Southern Tier will receive a free Make-a-Wish Star Donut while supplies last.

All proceeds will go to benefit Make-A-Wish Central New York.

This is the 10th year of the star donut campaign, and in that time, the organizations have raised nearly 650 thousand dollars since 2013.

The star shaped specialty donut is topped with blue icing and white sprinkles in honor of Make-a-Wish.

President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central New York Diane Kuppermann said, “The pandemic stopped the world, but it didn’t stop kids from getting sick. And we have about a hundred and eighty wish kids waiting for their wishes. So this campaign is a great kick-off to the start of our fiscal year in insuring that we can say yes to every eligible kid.”

At the Dunkin on the Vestal Parkway this morning was southern tier wish kids Dylan Kithcart and Carley Guile.

Guile was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was 2 years old. She is now 4 years old, and undergoes oral chemo treatment every day at her house.

Through Make-A-Wish, Carley’s family received a camper last summer and have been using it for trips around the local area.

Her last treatment is expected to be in October.