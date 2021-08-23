Drunk driver allegedly strikes police officer

DELAWARE COUNTY – An Albany area woman has been charged with drunk driving for allegedly striking a cop who was directing traffic.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested 54 year-old Gwen Trask of Latham Friday night and charged her with DWI, an open container violation and failure to comply with a police officer.

Trask allegedly hit 23 year-old Village of Walton Officer Morgan Seamans as she was directing traffic on Delaware Street.

In the news release, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond blasted the state’s bail reform law saying it was beyond despicable that Trask was released with an appearance ticket before Seamans was released from Wilson Hospital where she was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.