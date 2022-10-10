BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an update today on drought conditions across the state.

Due to recent rainfall and higher levels of ground and surface waters, the following counties are no longer under a drought watch and will return to normal designations.

Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Fulton, Genesee, Greene, Herkimer, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Niagara, Onondaga, Oneida, Ontario, Orleans, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Seneca, Tioga, Tompkins, Washington, Wyoming, and Yates.

Despite the encouraging water conditions, residents are urged to continue reducing unnecessary water waste. fixing leaks, and choosing efficient water fixtures.

To help keep counties out of a drought watch, you can follow these tips:

Water lawns only when necessary

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants

Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water.

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks

Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets

A future drought watch can be triggered by the State Drought Index, which reflects participation levels, reservoir/lake levels, and stream flow and groundwater levels in the nine regions of New York State.