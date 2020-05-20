Driver of a stolen FedEx van leads police through multiple town chase

BINGHAMTON, NY – A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Fedex van and leading law enforcement on a chase across county lines.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over 39 year-old Bradley Hesco yesterday afternoon on Route 206 in the Town of Triangle.

The pursuit continued through Whitney Point, Lisle, Richford, Berkshire and Newark Valley, where police say Hesco turned off the roadway and fled the van on foot before being apprehended.

Police say the found a muzzle-loader long gun, laptop computers, tools, a generator, bicycles and other items inside the van which had been reported stolen on Monday.