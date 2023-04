CASTLE CREEK, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A plot of land in Castle Creek could become an outdoor entertainment venue.

Rodney Parker of Whitney Point posted to Facebook his plans to purchase this property on Route 11 to build a drive-in movie theatre, live music venues, and an ice cream shop.

Parker tells NewsChannel 34 that he is waiting to close on the sale before releasing more details.

People in the neighborhood say the property was once home to Bonnie’s Ice Cream before Interstate 81 was created.