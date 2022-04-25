Binghamton’s downtown arts district is getting revamped throughout the coming months. Mayor Jared Kraham visited crews on State Street to start work for the Downtown Entertainment and Cultural Organizations District or DECO.



In 2018, the City of Binghamton received a $1.7 million grant from the state through the Greater Binghamton Fund for the creation of a unified arts and culture district.



In addition to a full street reconstruction, renovations to the block will include new lighting, wider sidewalks, safer pedestrian crossings, bike parking stations, landscaping, and public art elements.

Mayor Jared Kraham says, “What we’re doing is supporting downtown Binghamton’s arts community. Arts is an economic engine. Arts brings people to downtown Binghamton to visit our galleries, our performing arts centers, as well as it gets people to downtown Binghamton as a destination. We want people to come from out of the area, from inside Broome County; park once and walk to multiple locations across all of downtown Binghamton.”

The project is expected to be completed sometime in the Fall. State Street, between Henry and Lewis streets, will be closed during the day and will operate as a single lane after-hours and on weekends.