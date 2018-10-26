BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - First responders in the area received some needed support to better serve the community today.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo secured a grant through the state's State and Municipal Facilities program to purchase a new emergency medical response vehicle for the Endicott Fire Department.

The 2017 Chevy Tahoe replaces an almost 20 year-old EMS truck.

The emergency response vehicle is dispatched on around 2,000 calls each year.

Endicott Fire Captain Paul Higgins says the new vehicle will help make their jobs a lot easier.

"Those vehicles are not intended for that kind of daily repetitive use and it would beat those vehicles up. It'd be a waste of fuel. So having a SUV sized vehicle is not only very practical from a working stand point but financially uber practical," Higgins says.

Some of the improvements the new Tahoe has over the old vehicle is increased storage for medical supplies and all wheel drive to help responders reach their destinations more easily.

The grant was $40,000.