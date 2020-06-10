Donald Trump Jr. Backs Claudia Tenney in Virtual Event for Supporters

From the office of Claudia Tenney:

New Hartford, New York – Today, successful businessman and author Donald Trump Jr. attended a virtual event for Claudia Tenney for Congress supporters. The online event allowed supporters of Claudia Tenney to hear directly from President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, on the news of the day and why electing President Trump and Claudia Tenney in 2020 election matters.

Donald Trump Jr. said:

“Claudia is indispensable to my father’s agenda. We need her in Congress to fight for making things in America again, to hold China accountable, and to grow our economy. She has both my dad’s and my support 100%. Claudia Tenney is great!”

The virtual event held in honor of Claudia Tenney included remarks by Claudia Tenney and Donald Trump Jr. and a question and answer session with campaign supporters.

Claudia Tenney said:

“I am honored that the president’s son made the time today to help our campaign by motivating voters and helping to raise money so that our campaign will be prepared to take on the liberal special interests. Don Jr’s message was clear: my campaign is vital to ensuring President Trump has a successful second term. We share a vision for a strong, prosperous, and free Upstate and United States.”

President Donald Trump endorsed Claudia Tenney for Congress in February 2020. Trump had endorsed Claudia previously in 2018, appearing at an event in Utica for Tenney’s campaign that year.

In addition to President Donald Trump, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Speaker Newt Gingrich, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman Lee Zeldin have endorsed Claudia Tenney for Congress and are actively supporting Claudia’s 2020 campaign. The Conservative Party of New York and the National Rifle Association (NRA) have also endorsed Claudia’s campaign.