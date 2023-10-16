JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The newly relocated Dollar General is officially open.

The store is now located at 185 Main Street in Johnson City. Dollar General says it will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just in a different location.

The discount stores provide local residents with affordable household essentials such food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of “Serving Others.” The new Johnson City location provides the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry as well as the company’s new trendy home decor and an expanded party preparation selection.

Through its Serving Others mission, Dollar General has committed itself to supporting communities in need through literacy and education initiatives with its Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Johnson City location will allow schools, nonprofit organizations, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store the opportunity to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.