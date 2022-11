BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – All Broome County DMV Offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24th, Friday, November 25th, and Saturday, November 26th, in observance of Thanksgiving.

The offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, November 28th.

For more information on DMV locations, hours, and available services, visit gobroomecounty.com/DMV.