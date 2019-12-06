DMV Green Light training courses

From: The Broome County DMV:

Binghamton and Endicott Broome County Department of Motor Vehicles Offices will be closed Saturday, December 14th, 2019 and Monday, December 16th, 2019 for Green Light Training.

All the County’s DMV Offices will resume regular hours on Tuesday, December 17th,2019.

For more information on the Broome County DMV, including locations, hours, and available services, please visit the Broome County Department of Motor Vehicle website at www.gobroomecounty.co.broome.nyenet/dmv