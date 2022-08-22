BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, August 27th, The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier will host Truck Day, an event where children can climb aboard and explore vehicles of all types.
There will be over 25 different trucks and specialty vehicles parked at the Discovery Center for families to tour.
The following vehicles will be on site:
- Fire engine
- Patrol car
- SWAT vehicle
- Rescue boat
- DeLorean from Back to the Future
- Bookmobile
- Ambulance
- Freightliner
- Fuel delivery truck
- Bus
- Front end loader
- Garbage truck
- Street sweeper
- Trolley
- Humvee
- RV
- Tow truck
- & More…
Truck Day will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Discovery Center is located at 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton.
The event is sponsored by Raymond Corporation and Stanley Steamer of Broome County.