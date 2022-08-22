BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, August 27th, The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier will host Truck Day, an event where children can climb aboard and explore vehicles of all types.

There will be over 25 different trucks and specialty vehicles parked at the Discovery Center for families to tour.

The following vehicles will be on site:

Fire engine

Patrol car

SWAT vehicle

Rescue boat

DeLorean from Back to the Future

Bookmobile

Ambulance

Freightliner

Fuel delivery truck

Bus

Front end loader

Garbage truck

Street sweeper

Trolley

Humvee

RV

Tow truck

& More…

Truck Day will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Discovery Center is located at 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton.

The event is sponsored by Raymond Corporation and Stanley Steamer of Broome County.