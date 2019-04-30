BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Discovery Center is honoring the life of a little boy with a monument to his favorite book.

The interactive children's museum is holding the official opening of its Story Garden Wednesday evening.

Among the festivities will be the unveiling of a new sculpture dedicated to Abel James Williams of Binghamton, who died last year from neuroblastoma cancer at age 4.

It will be a statue of the Lorax, the Doctor Seuss character from Abel's favorite book.

Marketing Director Martha Steed says Abel had planned to attend the Discovery Center's pre-school before he got sick, but he was able to come for a day or 2. "His family was very involved in the selection of the statue, the Lorax, which was his favorite story, with the artist who sculpted it. So, they're going to be a big part of the dedication tomorrow evening as well."

The official dedication will take place in the Story Garden Wednesday at 6 PM with a flash mob doing a community sing-along of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

Anyone wishing to sing-along is asked to come at 5:30 to prepare.

The Discovery Center is also planning to celebrate its 35th anniversary on May 11th.

