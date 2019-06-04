Digital Media Symposium at LUMA

The prestige of LUMA is luring a first-of-its-kind gathering of theater professionals to Binghamton this Fall.

Organizers for the LUMA Projection Arts Festival has announced that the inaugural Digital Media Symposium will be held from September 4th through the 6th in the run-up to this year’s festival.

The symposium is being held by the United States Institute for Theater Technology which promotes continued education for backstage theater professionals like lighting designers and costumers.

This will be the first time it has held an event devoted to the use of digital media in the theater.

Attendees of the symposium will do a tech crawl on September 5th, the night before LUMA begins, to check out how the project mapping installations are created.

There will be a panel discussion with LUMA participants, and they’ll stick around for the first night of the event.

LUMA Co-Founder Tice Lerner says its an honor to be used as a teaching tool for theater professionals.

“We’re taking it to the next level and it’s great to see the recognition and see Binghamton be put on the map. And all of our local artists have worked so hard to make this happen, now it’s become a reality and a recognized reality.”

Lerner says LUMA will once again use the former Crowley Building at 95 Court Street for one of its installations this year, but this year will use both the front and side.

LUMA has also announced that IBM will be the title sponsor of the festival this year, cementing a bond between the area’s technology past and present.

And Lerner says LUMA is working to offer scholarships so that local theater professionals can attend the Digital Media Symposium.

