BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dick’s Sporting Goods, founded in Binghamton in 1948, has announced a new initiative in honor of its 75th anniversary.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation is launching the 75for75 Sports Matter Grant Program.

The foundation will identify 75 youth sports organizations that are “changing lives through sports” and award them each with $75,000.

This is a commitment that will donate more than $5.6 million to under-resourced communities across the country.

Executive Chairman Ed Stack said, “Youth sports programs across the country are helping to shape our next generation. My hope is that together, with all of you – our customers, our teammates, our partners – we will continue to tap into the power that sports have to change lives.”

Patrons are welcome to donate to and learn more about the grant program here.

Dick’s believes that sports have the power to change lives, our perspectives, our character, and our communities for the better. Since 2014, the company has donated $80 million to support young athletes across the country.