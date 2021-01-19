DHS Secretary confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON DC – Due to the attack on the Capitol and internal turmoil in the Department of Homeland Secuirty, lawmakers say a new DHS Secretary needs to be confirmed immediately.

But Senator Josh Hawley blocked the Senate from fast tracking Alejandro Majorkas confirmation vote.

NewsChannel 34’s Alexandra Limon has details on Mayorkas’ confirmation hearing and the concerns Republicans have.

“The terror that you felt, your colleagues, staff and everyone present will not happen again,” says Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS Secretary Nominee.

If confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas told Utah Senator Mitt Romney and the other members of the Senate Homeland Security Commitee that he will defend the country from foreign and domestic threats, like the attack on the capitol.

“It is very very important that we have a secretary of homeland security in place as soon as possible,” says Romney.

Still Republicans like Senator Rob Portman brought up the past complaints about Mayorka’s management style.

Republican Senators also brought up accusations ha when Mayorkas was USCIS Director he used a visa program to grant political favors.

“One, is this accurate? And two, if so, why did you go outside normal course?” says Portman.

“It is my job to become involved, to learn the problems that an agency confronts, to become involved in those problems and to fix them,”says Mayorkas.

Democrats defended Mayorkas and emphasized his experience as Deputy Secretary of DHS and Director of USCIS.

“Ali administered our immigration laws, while preserving our legacy as a nation of immigrants,”says Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Mayorkas told senators he would not de-fund ice, but plans to fulfill President Elect Joe Biden’s pledge to stop border wall construction and to support Biden’s mission of strengthening protections for DACA and TPS recipients.