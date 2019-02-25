BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - For the second year in a row, hockey fans can welcome a furry family member while enjoying a game.

The Binghamton Devils are again partnering with the Broome County Dog Shelter for their March 30th game against the Rochester Americans.

The shelter will have dogs up for adoption at the game and there will also be info about the shelter's needs and volunteer opportunities.

The Devils will also be giving away four tickets to a family that adopts a dog during Adoption Awareness Month in March.

Dog shelter manager Kelly Conlon says the support from the Devils has helped to find dogs loving homes. "It's huge that the Devils want to do this and want to support us. Same thing as last year we are so lucky to have this organization backing us because we have a great organization going and the more people that know about our organization the better we're going to be."

There will also be an $18 ticket special with $2 going back to the dog shelter.

To order the special tickets visit click here or visit: https://binghamtondevils.formstack.com/forms/broome_county_dog_shelter