BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A group of All-Stars is gearing up once again to golf for some good.

Details were announced this morning for the 18th Annual Jim "Mudcat" Grant All-Star Golf Tournament.

On August 29th, a wide selection of former athletes and other celebrities will be teeing off at Links at Hiawatha.

As usual, the proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Broome County Urban League, the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, Catholic Charities, and CHOW.

Security Mutual CEO and President Bruce Boyea, says the company proudly sponsors the tournament each year because of the profound impact the beneficiaries have on the community. "When you talk about helping children, everyone wants to help children. So when you look at what's going on at the Urban League and the Boys and Girls Club, it's just incredible. The other thing that's hard to believe is that some people don't have enough food in this great country. So you see what's going on at CHOW and the food pantry at Catholic Charities."

In addition, there will also be a separate fundraiser held on the day of the tournament that will assist homeless veterans in Broome County.

