BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Details have been announced for the 13th Annual Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

Dick's Open week will kick off this year on Monday August 12th with the Dennis Walters Junior Golf Clinic.

Wednesday there will be the UHS Golf Expo featuring honorary host Jack Nicklaus who will present a "Stories with Jack" session.

Thursday will be Security Mutual's "It's All about the Distance" clinic and Friday country singer Keith Urban will take the stage at En-Joie.

Saturday there will be the Heart and Sole 5K and the special events schedule is capped off Sunday August 18th with Sunrise Yoga and the Walk to defeat ALS.

Tournament Director John Karedes says there is something for everybody that not only locals enjoy.

"I'm very proud to say that a lot of people come from out of the area and are coming here. While they're here that's helping to contribute to the over 16 million dollar economic impact the tournament has on the area. Those people are coming, they're spending money in our restaurants, hotels and shopping. Hopefully they're having such a good time that they're going to come back and spend that money again."

The Tournament itself will tee off on Friday the 16th.

Despite heavy rain leaving much of the course underwater during the beginning of last year's Dick's Open Week, the Tournament was able to be played without much problem.

Reigning champ Bart Bryant says it's a testament to the crew at En-Joie that they were able to get the course ready despite the weather issues.

"It's something that we experience more often than you think. The guys are used to it, it's just part of playing PGA Tour golf no matter the tour. We're used to it, we deal with it, we hope we don't have to but chances are we will."

Players will once again be competing for their share of the over $2 million purse.

