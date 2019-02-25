BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - An eyesore in the heart of Endicott will finally be receiving a new life.

Demolition began at the Endicott Inn located on Washington Ave.

The hotel was originally built in 1907 by Endicott Johnson and underwent multiple renovations through the 20th century.

However, in recent years the building has drawn many complaints about drug activity from residents according to Endicott Mayor John Bertoni.

He says while it's tough saying goodbye to a piece of history, it's exciting to see another step in the revitalization of the Avenue. "It's something that I will remember always from the beginning to now. I'm not shedding any tears but it does become part of you when you see something start from the beginning and now it's at its end."

The Endicott Inn demolition project is perhaps the most prominent being funded by the $12 million Endicott received from the Greater Binghamton Fund.

Bertoni says on top of that there are around $30 million being invested privately in projects in the village.

Marchuska Brothers Construction will be handling the demolition to turn the property into a lot ready for future development.

Plans have called for building a new 76 room hotel and conference center there.