Delgado announces 31st and 32nd Town Halls

DEPOSIT, NY—Today, Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced the locations of his 31st and 32nd town halls in New York’s 19th Congressional District on Sunday, December 8.

The upcoming town halls will be his third forums in both Broome and Greene Counties. Rep. Delgado will hold his first town hall of the day in Broome at the State Theatre in Deposit at 1:00 p.m.

Later that evening, Rep. Delgado will hold a town hall in Greene County at the Cairo Town Hall at 5:00 p.m. Residents of Broome and Greene counties are encouraged to ask questions and share their priorities with Representative Delgado.

“Representation is about showing up, listening and learning from everyone I serve in New York’s 19th District,” said Delgado. “Town halls continue to inform my work to advocate on behalf of veterans, family farmers, students, seniors and our rural communities. I appreciate everyone who has joined me at my previous forums and I look forward to seeing new faces at my 31st and 32nd town halls in Broome and Greene Counties.”

Details for Rep. Delgado’s upcoming town halls can be found below:

Sunday, December 8

Broome County Town Hall

State Theatre

148 Front Street

Deposit, NY 13754

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Greene County Town Hall

Cairo Town Hall

512 Main Street

Cairo, NY 12413

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.