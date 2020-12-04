December 4 weather forecast: Clouds return

(Friday, December 4th, 2020) The clouds have returned for our Friday.

The bulk of the precipitation associated with a coastal low pressure system looks to stay to our east over the weekend.

We will stay in the low 40s with a bit of rain and or snow developing Friday afternoon and evening, ahead of a cold front.

The weekend is looking a little colder with the bulk of the precipitation from a coastal storm staying east of us.

There will be a few snow showers with a trace to an inch or two of accumulation north and west of Binghamton Saturday.

Colder air will fill into the Southern Tier for the second half of the weekend and the start of next week.

Friday: Cloudy with a little rain and or snow possibly developing in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low 40s. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: A couple rain and snow showers. Lows are in the low 30s.

Saturday: A few snow showers, cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday: A chance of a few snow showers, mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.

Tuesday: A blend of clouds and sun. Still chilly. Highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Breezy and a bit milder with a little rain and snow possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 40.