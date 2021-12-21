(Tuesday, December 21, 2021) Our weather stays fairly quiet for the days leading up to Christmas.

Any chances of snow mainly occur at night, and no accumulation is expected.

We’re watching for better chances of rain and snow for Christmas weekend.

Tuesday is a quiet December day as we officially welcome Winter!

The winter solstice is at 3:59pm.

High pressure keeps our weather dry and seasonable with highs in the 30s.

A weak system moves overhead Wednesday.

We may see some snow showers from this, but don’t expect any accumulation.

Thursday is quiet again with another chance at some light snow and flurries overnight into very early Friday morning.

Then, we get to Christmas Eve.

There’s a new system that will move across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day.

This could start as a little bit of snow Friday night, but change over to mostly rain come Christmas morning since temperatures will rise to near 40.

Our weather turns cooler with possible snow showers around Sunday and into the start of next week.

Tuesday (Winter Begins 3:59pm): Few morning flurries. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 30s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow showers. High upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 30s.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Some rain and snow develop after sunset. High upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Mix of rain and snow. High low 40s.

Sunday: Chillier. Mostly sunny with a few lake effect snow showers. High 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 30s.