December 12, 2019 weather forecast

(Thursday, December 12th 2019) The weather is quiet as the end the week across the Southern Tier.

On Thursday skies end up mostly sunny and there will be less wind. Temperatures, though, are still a bit cool struggling to reach 30.

Thursday ends up as a bright and sunny day across the Southern Tier.

In spite of the sun, it ends up a struggle to reach 30 degrees. Thankfully the wind is sown.

Clouds will increase Friday but we should stay dry with highs nearing 40. Come the weekend it will be a damp Saturday followed by a colder Sunday with some minor accumulating snow possible.

Thursday: Cold with mostly sunny skies and less wind.. Highs in the upper 20s.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Low in the mid 20s

Friday: Clouds thicken. A milder day. Highs in the upper-30s.

Saturday: Some rain will likely be around. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Brisk and colder with rain changing to snow. A minor accumulations possible. Highs in the mid- 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Tuesday: Some snow possible with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, colder. High in the mid 20s