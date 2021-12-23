NEW YORK (WWTI) — Changes have been proposed for regulations at contaminated sites in New York State.

On Thursday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced proposed changes to New York’s regulations for cleanup at superfund and brownfield sites.

Specifically, the DEC is proposing changes to the 6 NYCRR Part 375 regulations that pertain to the State’s Environmental Remediation Programs.

According to Commissioner Seggos, the proposals would create new cleanup standards for the oversight of the emerging contaminants perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanoic sulfonate. He said this would give the DEC strategies, allowing it to be consistent across programs such as the State’s Brownfield Cleanup and Superfund programs.

Superfund sites are areas flagged as having consequential amounts of hazardous waste. There are currently 87 Superfund sites under reuse in New York State.

The proposals also include updates to include SCOs for PFOA, PFOS, aniline, and nitrobenzene as hazardous substances and codify existing guidance in regulation to provide the State with a greater ability to conduct enforcement against polluters.

To address the proposals, the DEC is hosting two virtual hearings this spring. The first will be held on April 5 at 2 p.m. and the second on April 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The DEC will also be accepting written comments on the revised proposed regulations through April 21, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Written comments can be submitted by email to derweb@dec.ny.gov, noting “Comments on Proposed Part 375” in the subject line of the email, or by mail to the NYS DEC – Division of Environmental Remediation, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-7012, attention: Jenn Dawson.