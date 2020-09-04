DEC invites input on draft Broome State forest unit management plan

From The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation:

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today encouraged the public to comment on draft updates to the Broome State Forests Unit Management Plan (UMP), that includes eight state forests in Broome and Tioga counties. The updated UMP will guide management of these properties over the next 10 years. DEC will accept comments on the draft plan until Sunday, Oct. 4.



“These state lands offer opportunities for a variety of outdoor adventures, from beginner to expert, all year round,” said Region 7 Director Matthew Marko. “With these proposed updates, DEC will continue to maintain and enhance outdoor opportunities while sustainably managing working forests.”



The Broome State Forests Unit covers 5,371 acres of State lands in Broome and Tioga counties, including Hawkins Pond, Marsh Pond, Skyline Drive, Cascade Valley, Beaver Pond, Whitaker Swamp, Cat Hollow, and Tracy Creek State Forests.



Highlights of the plan include continued maintenance of primitive campgrounds and a section of trail offering motorized access for visitors with mobility impairments, installation of trail map kiosks, and designation of areas with cultural and ecological significance. The draft plan and additional information are available on DEC’s website.



DEC manages state lands for multiple benefits to serve the people of New York State. The draft Broome State Forests UMP proposes to:

address overall management and maintenance activities on these State Lands; maintain healthy, sustainable, and biologically diverse ecosystems for fish and wildlife; and provide continued opportunities for forest product sales, recreational use, environmental education, and research.

State Lands covered by the draft plan offer many recreational opportunities including hiking, camping, bird watching, fishing, hunting, trapping, fishing, cross?country skiing, snowshoeing, bird watching, and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) access by permit for visitors with mobility impairments.

DEC will accept comments via email with the subject line “Broome Unit” to R7.UMP@dec.ny.gov, and by U.S. Mail or phone to: Christopher Sprague, Supervising Forester, DEC, 2715 State Route 80, Sherburne, NY 13460, or (607) 674-4017.