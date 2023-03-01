Photo from the Cheri Lindsey softball field dedication in 2019.

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dave Lindsey, the father of Cheri Ann Lindsey, passed away yesterday, February 28th.

Lindsey was a veteran, Binghamton Police Officer, County Legislator, and integral community activist following the death of his daughter.

12-year-old Cheri was raped and murdered in 1984 when she was out collecting for her paper route.

Former Binghamton Mayor Rich Bucci reflected on the loss of Lindsey.

“After the incomprehensible and tragic loss of his daughter Cheri, Dave worked tirelessly to honor her memory through community engagement. The improvement and expansion of Cheri Lindsey Park on Binghamton’s North Side was a labor of love for Dave. He contacted me frequently to discuss ideas for enhancing the park.”

“As a County Legislator Dave represented the North Side and Downtown neighborhoods but his focus was always on improving the quality of life for all of Binghamton’s residents,” continued Bucci. “As a result, he earned the respect of legislators in both parties.”

“Even after he left office we talked often about the challenges and opportunities facing his neighborhood and the city as a whole. We’re grateful for the indelible mark Dave’s left on our community.”

Bucci said that Lindsey’s life was truly defined by public service.

Services have yet to be announced.