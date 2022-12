BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.

496 customers are without power in Broome County

125 customers are without power in Chenango County

131 customers are without power in Cortland County

1,471 customers are without power in Tioga County

Map of the outages:

Get more information on outages in your area here.