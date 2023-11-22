BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As a result of last night’s storm, several homes in Broome County are without power.

According to NYSEG, a power outage has left 3,899 customers in various municipalities without electricity.

Based on information from customer reports, NYSEG has predicted the following outages:

644 customers are without power in the Town of Chenango

441 customers are without power in the Town of Dicksinson

383 customers are without power in the Town of Vestal

369 customers are without power in the Town of Maine

346 customers are without power in the Town of Concklin

319 customers are without power in the City of Binghamton

316 customers are without power in the Town of Fenton

312 customers are without power in the Town of Kirkwood

261 customers are without power in the Village of Johnson City

164 customers are without power in the Town of Union

To view a map of the outages, click here.

For more information and to report an outage, visit nyseg.com.