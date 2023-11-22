BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As a result of last night’s storm, several homes in Broome County are without power.

According to NYSEG, a power outage has left 3,899 customers in various municipalities without electricity.

Based on information from customer reports, NYSEG has predicted the following outages:

  • 644 customers are without power in the Town of Chenango
  • 441 customers are without power in the Town of Dicksinson
  • 383 customers are without power in the Town of Vestal
  • 369 customers are without power in the Town of Maine
  • 346 customers are without power in the Town of Concklin
  • 319 customers are without power in the City of Binghamton
  • 316 customers are without power in the Town of Fenton
  • 312 customers are without power in the Town of Kirkwood
  • 261 customers are without power in the Village of Johnson City
  • 164 customers are without power in the Town of Union

To view a map of the outages, click here.

For more information and to report an outage, visit nyseg.com.