BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As a result of last night’s storm, several homes in Broome County are without power.
According to NYSEG, a power outage has left 3,899 customers in various municipalities without electricity.
Based on information from customer reports, NYSEG has predicted the following outages:
- 644 customers are without power in the Town of Chenango
- 441 customers are without power in the Town of Dicksinson
- 383 customers are without power in the Town of Vestal
- 369 customers are without power in the Town of Maine
- 346 customers are without power in the Town of Concklin
- 319 customers are without power in the City of Binghamton
- 316 customers are without power in the Town of Fenton
- 312 customers are without power in the Town of Kirkwood
- 261 customers are without power in the Village of Johnson City
- 164 customers are without power in the Town of Union
To view a map of the outages, click here.
For more information and to report an outage, visit nyseg.com.