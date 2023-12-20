BINGHATON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton City Council is on the verge of a seismic shift.

The council has its last scheduled meeting of the year this evening at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.

On January 1, six new members, all Democrats, will be sworn in dramatically changing the partisan makeup which is now a 4 to 3 Republican majority.

One seat still needs to be filled in the 6th district which encompasses a portion of the Southside.

Democrat Rebecca Rathmell and Republican incumbent Phil Strawn finished in a tie of 550 votes each.

As of last Thursday, the city’s lawyer told NewsChannel 34 that he’s still researching competing statutes to determine whether the new council or the mayor gets to appoint an interim member until a special election can be held next November.