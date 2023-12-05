(WIVT/WBGH) – Two locally owned businesses with long histories of printing things are joining forces.

Gina Curcio, President of Curcio Printing, has acquired Knucklehead Embroidery and Screen Printing along with partner Kevin McLaughlin.

Located on Prentice Road in Vestal, Curcio provides commercial and digital printing along with design and mailing services for items such as catalogues, postcards, brochures and presentation folders.

Curcio and McLaughlin purchased Knucklehead several months ago from former owners Dave Cobb and John Stacy who are staying on with the business.

Both entities will continue to operate as separate businesses, but there will be opportunities to serve customers jointly.

“This is a natural segue. Our clients that we currently deal with in the printing business would naturally need to get other things branded, whether it be a sweatshirt, T-shirt, hat, whatever it might be. So, it kind of goes hand-in-hand with the print,” said Curcio.

Knucklehead, which is located in the Valley Plaza in Johnson City, has been offering screen-printed and embroidered apparel for over 30 years.

Curcio says she was attracted by the business’s reputation for quality and great customer service. Aside from clothing, it offers other branded promotional items such as pens, mugs, tote bags and more.

McLaughlin says if you can print on it, they can do it.

“It’s really that one-on-one consultation that I don’t think you get at too many places. We care and we want to make sure that every product that leaves here is high quality but also very friendly customer service as well,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin says this is a busy time for Knucklehead as companies order logo ‘ed items as holiday gifts for their employees.

There’s more information at knuckleheadinc.com.