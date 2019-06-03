WASHINGTON, D.C. - With only 11 days left of the New York State legislative session, it's a race to get legislation passed before lawmakers wrap up.

While Governor Cuomo is advocating for the Senate and Assembly to take up women's issues, some Republican lawmakers have other priorities.

NewsChannel 34's Corina Cappabianca has more on what legislators are focusing in on.

With Democrats in control of the state assembly and senate, Governor Cuomo says there was an initial dash to pass "progressive" legislation.

In January, we had a rush of passing very progressive items that had been long over-do. Roe v. Wade, Contraceptive Care Act, GENDA, additional gun laws.

Now before the session ends, the Governor is calling on the legislature to focus on women's issues.

The bar should be total equality in every manner, shape or form, period, o compromise, no excuse, no rationale.

Some of his items include, passing an Equal Rights Amendment making sex a protected class in the state constitution, furthering pay equity, eliminating the statute of limitations for 2nd and 3rd degree rape and lowering the standard holding people accountable on sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, some republicans say there should be a focus on issues like the economy.

The priorities for Upstate New York are about jobs, jobs, and more jobs. And, the focus ought to be on economic development.

Another priority is fixing the Upstate ambulance crisis.

What I'd like to see is to get some real hard facts and be able to understand the different models that people have for ambulance services in Upstate New York and then be able to offer some long term solutions next session.

Other priorities for the Governor are legalizing gestational surrogacy, licenses for undocumented immigrants and recreational marijuana.

---------------------------------------------------------

Download the app for Android or iPhone