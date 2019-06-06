BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A street once plagued with blight and crime is ready for a fresh start.

The First Ward Action Council hosted an open house at the new Crandall Street Apartments to launch its "Build a Healthy Street Campaign."

The 10.5 million dollar project renovated blighted homes on the street and turned them into 37 units of affordable housing.

The 5 years prior to the project, Crandall Street received the highest volume of calls to Binghamton Police according to Mayor Rich David.

Crandall Street resident Brett Williams was one of the first people to move into one of the new housing units.

He says it's incredible the difference the project has made on the neighborhood.

"You couldn't sit out on your porch. Well they didn't have porches to sit out on really. You just didn't want to be out here. Noise 24 hours a day, people up and down the street a lot of riff raft. It's changed completely. You see people walking through here now that would never even walk down this block before they fixed it up. It's a big difference."

Parlor City Vegan Foods was on hand giving out free samples for those in attendance to provide healthy food options as people explored the newly healthy street.

