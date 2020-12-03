COVID- 19 makes its way back to Broome County Jail

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Following a quiet Summer and start to the Fall, the coronavirus has made its way back into the Broome County Jail.

Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that a pair of inmates tested positive within the last week and are currently being treated in the correctional facility’s medical unit.

As a result, an entire pod of prisoners where the inmates were staying were tested for the virus and movement throughout the facility has been restricted as a means of reducing the risk of transmission.

Harder says a couple of corrections officers have also tested positive and are not working while they recover.

The Sheriff says a number of measures are utilized to prevent the virus, including a 2 week quarantine for all incoming inmates as well as a separate pod for prisoners waiting to be transferred to state prison.

Harder says the number of so-called state-readies is currently 47 which is roughly 4 times the normal number because state facilities such as Elmira have stopped taking in prisoners due to their own large-scale COVID outbreaks.

The Sheriff says that since the beginning of the pandemic, no inmate with COVID has had to be transferred to a local hospital and none of them has died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election

Local News

More Local News