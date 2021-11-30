COVID-19 cases increase in North Country schools following Thanksgiving

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the Thanksgiving holiday, COVID cases are increasing across the North Country region.

This includes spikes in local school districts as cases continue to be confirmed among students, staff and faculty.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between November 13 and November 29. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria0801018
Belleville Henderson82461438
Carthage291551757212
General Brown367841391
Indian River371521640192
LaFargeville8281533
Lyme15220022
Sackets Harbor0151217
South Jefferson5375729157
Thousand Islands21352843
Watertown862891244333
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River104911059
Copenhagen3644101155
Harrisville2110011
Lowville277121081
South Lewis146681884
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls1189622111
Canton17691776
Clifton-Fine02113
Colton-Pierrepont2421749
Edwards-Knox11212425
Gouverneur561231022154
Hammond58019
Hermon-Dekalb8311839
Heuvelton10254934
Lisbon11252429
Madrid-Waddington10520456
Massena361411329170
Morristown12721138
Norwood-Norfolk104531055
Ogdensburg7113112125
Parishville-Hopkinton4150621
Potsdam645122065
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.

