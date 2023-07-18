LAPEER, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A 32-year-old Cortland man was airlifted to a hospital following a Lapeer motorcycle crash.

On July 12, New York State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle that went off the roadway. Troopers located the man and used division issued tourniquets on each of the driver’s legs to control bleeding before Marathon Fire and Ambulance took over medical care. He was transported by helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital and is in stable condition.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and does not have a valid driver’s license. It was discovered that the City of Cortland Police were investigating the motorcycle involved in the crash as being stolen.