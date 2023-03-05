TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is hosting a class titled “Pruning Ornamental Trees and Shrubs” on Saturday, March 18th.

Work with master gardeners and Cornell Cooperative staff to learn proper techniques on pruning trees and shrubs.

Attendees will lean how, why, and when to prune, proper tools, tool maintenance, etc.

The second hour of the class will be held outside, so dress for the weather. In the event of a rain/snow cancellation, the event will not be rescheduled.

If you have them, bring a pair of garden gloves and hand pruners.

To register, call 607-772-8953 or visit ccebroomecounty.com/events.

The cost is $10 per person.