Cornell Cooperative holds first ever Agriculture and Food Summit Video

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Industry leaders came together to talk about the growth potential for agriculture.

The Southern Tier 8 Regional Board and Cornell Cooperative held the first ever Industry Summit for Agriculture and Food.

Speakers included New York Commissioner of Agriculture Richard Ball, Chobani's Mark Broadhurst and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

Brook White from Don's Dairy Supply in South Kortright also took to the stage.

She says these kind of networking events are crucial to the success of local businesses in the industry.

"The local food industry is definitely a growing industry.But it's also challenging for small producers to process their product and find the correct markets. So collaborating in this manner helps everyone get together and hopefully makes it easier for everybody," she said.

White says Upstate New York is uniquely positioned to be a leader in agriculture due to the expansive land, access to water and proximity to a market the size of New York City.