WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local police are giving Windsor families in need a helping hand this holiday season.

Cops 4 A Cause donated $1,500 in Walmart gift cards to the Windsor Central School District on Tuesday. Each Christmas, the program chooses one district in Broome County and one district in Tioga County to donate to.

“This is our way of giving back during the Christmas season. A lot of families could use extra help, and this is something we’re able to do with area schools,” said Chris Ketchum, Cops 4 A Cause Vice President.

Founded in 2018, Cops 4 A Cause is a group of active and retired law enforcement members who are committed to raising funds and giving back to the communities in which they serve.

“This time of year can be stressful and overwhelming for everyone, but especially families who experience financial hardship. Programs like this make us extremely grateful for any help for our community. We know our families will appreciate and benefit from the extra support during the Holidays. Thank you, Cops 4 A Cause,” said Windsor Central High School Social Worker Mackenzie DuBois.

The district will distribute the gift cards to families in need as part of its Giving Tree program.