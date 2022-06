CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a grand larceny that occurred in the Town of Cortlandville.

Copper wire was stolen from the National Grid substation located on Route 11 this past week. This took place between Thursday, June 23rd and Monday, June 27th.

The sheriff’s office is requesting assistance from anyone who may have information related to the incident.

Contact Inv./Lt. Gary Williams at 607-758-5583.