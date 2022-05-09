BINGHAMTON, NY – Attention nerd nation, there a 2-day event coming up this weekend where you can get your geek on.

Conklin Con is moving indoors to the Ice House Sports Complex in Chenango Bridge this Saturday and Sunday from 10 until 5.

Originally started as a component of the Conklin Fair, Conklin Con features special programs and activities for crafters, writers, gamers and cosplayers.

The ice-less rink will be filled with vendors.

Plus space dedicated to role-playing tabletop games such as Dungeons and Dragons.

There will also be craft room and a chill reading space.

Volunteer Coordinator Natalie Shoemaker says it’s a great opportunity to connect with other fans.

“We make friends through play, through art, through kind of just being in that general room and atmosphere and overhearing a conversation that really piques our interest. Like, ‘Oh, you’re into Sailor Moon? I’m into Sailor Moon too. Let’s be friends,'” she says.

Shoemaker says there will be live action role playing throughout, as well as a Cosplay Parade on Sunday.

Tickets are 10 per day, 16 for the weekend and will go up at the door.

Advance tickets and more information available at http://ConklinCon.com.