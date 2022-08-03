WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – Currently, world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic is unable to play in this month’s U.S. Open due to his vaccination status. Individuals who are not U.S. citizens are subject to a vaccine mandate in order to enter the country.

Djokovic has had COVID-19 but has not received a COVID-19 vaccine. According to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, he will be unable to travel to the U.S. to compete in the open, despite the fact that unvaccinated Americans will participate in the tournament.

Yesterday, August 2nd, Tenney sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to make an exemption so that Djokovic can make the trip and play in the United States.

In the letter, Tenney also pressed for the removal of the vaccine mandate for international travel.

Tenney wrote in part, “In the long-term, I urge you to address this discrepancy and support policies based on science, not politics. At minimum, you should recognize prior infection and the natural immunity it confers. However, I would also urge you to scrap the policy altogether, acknowledging both the present shortcomings of the COVID vaccine as well as the rights of individuals to decide for themselves whether to receive it… In the short-term, I urge you to grant National Interest exemptions to competitors seeking to participate in the U.S. Open, including Mr. Djokovic. It is time for the United States to resume its normal international travel procedures and drop all vaccination requirements for entry.”

You can read her full letter here.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is a United States Representative serving the 22nd District of New York State.