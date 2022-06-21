WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced that she will be hosting a live “Tele-Town Hall” for residents of New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

The remote event will take place on Wednesday, June 22nd from 6-7 p.m.

Participants will be able to ask questions, provide feedback through interactive poll questions, and hear from Tenney on important issues.

Anyone interested in registering can do so via tenney.house.gov/rsvp or by calling 202-225-3665.

You can also dial in directly at the time of the call at 833-419-0132.