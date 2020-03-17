Congressman Richard Hanna passes away

Congressman Richard Hanna passed away on Sunday, March 15 with his loving family by his side after a private and courageous battle with cancer.

His life and work will remain an inspiration for generations to come – from the structures he built through Hanna Construction to his charitable works that continue to benefit the lives of many in our community, and the indelible mark he left on the U.S. House of Representatives standing for tolerance, personal freedom, and equal rights for all.

Richard was honorable, he led by example, and always stood for what he believed was right.

His passing leaves an enormous hole in the hearts of those who loved him.

Most of all his beloved wife Kim, his children Emerson and Grace who were his reason for being, his siblings, his family and friends.

We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy as they grieve during this difficult time. Any news inquiries should be directed to Renee Gamela at renee.gamela@gmail.com or 315-292-3175.

A memorial service and celebration of Congressman Hanna’s life is planned for later this spring. Details will be forthcoming at the convenience of the family.