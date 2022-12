WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVT/WBGH) – CONGRESS IS ABOUT TO SEND THE ELECTORAL COUNT ACT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR HIS SIGNATURE.

IT’S TACKED ON TO THE $1.7 TRILLION DOLLAR GOVERNMENT SPENDING BILL.

LAWMAKERS HOPE TO PREVENT FUTURE BATTLES OVER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL COLLEGE EVEN AS THE JANUARY 6TH COMMITTEE RELEASES ITS FINAL REPORT. AND A SPECIAL COUNSEL AND GRAND JURY CONSIDER CHARGES AGAINST THE ORGANIZERS OF THE ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL.

NEWSCHANNEL 34’S ANNA WIERNICKI has more.

BURIED IN THE 4-THOUSAND PAGE, $1.7 TRILLION DOLLAR SPENDING BILL, IS THE ELECTORAL COUNT REFORM ACT, WHICH MARYLAND DEMOCRAT STENY HOYER SAYS,

“Will ensure that we never see a repeat of the shameful and malicious attack on our democracy.”

THE NEW LAW MAKES CLEAR THAT THE VICE PRESIDENT’S ROLE IN THE ELECTORAL VOTE COUNT IS PURELY CEREMONIAL.

THE REFORMS PASSED THE SENATE WITH SUPPORT FROM BOTH PARTIES.

“Nothing is more essential to the survival of a democracy than an orderly transfer of power.”

MAINE REPUBLICAN SENATOR SUSAN COLLINS SAYS IT ENSURES THAT THE ELECTORAL VOTES REPRESENT THE POPULAR VOTE OF EACH STATE.

UPDATING THE ELECTORAL COUNT ACT WAS ONE OF THE RECOMMENDATIONS IN THE HOUSE JANUARY 6TH SELECT COMMITTEE’S FINAL REPORT RELEASED THURSDAY.

THE REPORT PROVIDES FULL TRANSCRIPTS OF MORE THAN 1-THOUSAND INTERVIEWS, AND ALL THE EVIDENCE THE COMMITTEE HAS GATHERED IN ITS INVESTIGATION.

THE REPORT GOES TO CONGRESS, BUT Committee member Jamie Raskin says the JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE LOOKING AT IT AS WELL.

“We brought forth those offenses where we think it’s just clear that criminal conduct took place.”

ON THURSDAY LAWYERS REPRESENTING FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP WERE SEEN LEAVING THE FEDERAL COURT HOUSE, WHERE A SPECIAL COUNSEL AND GRAND JURY ARE CONSIDERING WHETHER TO PURSUE CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST THE ORGANIZERS OF THE ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL.

IN WASHINGTON, I’M ANNA WIERNICKI.