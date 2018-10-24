Confirmed Mega Millions winner in South Carolina

(WSYR-TV) - There is a confirmed winner in the drawing for the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

Lottery officials say one ticket in South Carolina managed to match all six numbers.

The numbers drawn in Tuesday night’s drawing are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

The estimated jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever . The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

If no tickets had matched the Tuesday numbers, lottery officials say the jackpot was expected to grow to an estimated $2 billion for Friday’s drawing.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is a dismal 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

If you didn't win the Mega Millions prize, Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $620 Million.