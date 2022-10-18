JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local foundation that’s embedded in the community is celebrating a quarter century of addressing important needs.

The Community Foundation of South Central New York is marking its 25th anniversary at its annual donors reception.

It was founded by the Hoyt Foundation in 1997 as a way of supporting charitable causes beyond the boundaries of Broome County.

Hoyt began with a $1 million commitment and a local campaign raised another $2 million to launch it.

Like 720 community foundations across the country, CFSCNY is not endowed by a wealthy family or corporation but raises its money from individual donors, many through bequests from estates.

Executive Director Diane Brown says the money is raised locally and spent locally with funding decisions by local people.

Brown says, “You could be running an arts organization out in Roxbury, or you could be a retired school superintendent, or you could be someone who right now is working in a drug and alcohol program, you might be on our grants panel making decisions about where that money goes. Because you live in the community and know what the needs are.”

The Community Foundation gives grants to non-profits, school districts and municipalities in Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties.

It also administers 144 donor-advised funds from as small as $10,000 up to $4 million providing funding for scholarships, museums, individual school districts and animal welfare organizations.

For more information or to make a donation, go to donorswhocare.org.